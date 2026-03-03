Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,220 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $130.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

