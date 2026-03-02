Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,876,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,204,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,357,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,196,775,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,619,489,000 after buying an additional 291,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,043,000 after buying an additional 687,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 27,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $388.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $390.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DZ Bank increased their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

