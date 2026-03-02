Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $22.87 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,841 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $262.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.64 and a 200-day moving average of $328.71. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $453.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.