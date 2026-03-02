Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI opened at $32.39 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

