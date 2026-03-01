UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $294.13 and last traded at $292.9690. 9,662,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,410,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.66.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,376,167,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after buying an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

