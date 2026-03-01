5,645 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.32.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a very bullish FY2028 EPS projection of $12.25 per share (vs. the current consensus ~$7.89), which could support a higher long-term valuation and optimism among growth-focused investors.

Two firms raised targets this week — one report cites a new $360 price target and another named Sanford C. Bernstein set a $322 target — signaling some analysts see more upside. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~13% in February to ~5.08M shares (?2.3% of float), reducing potential bearish squeeze pressure and signaling fewer traders are betting against the name.

Industry commentary highlights Hilton alongside Marriott and Hyatt as driving growth via loyalty, conversions and memberships — supportive for revenue and fee-based growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also tweaked several near-term quarter forecasts — lifting some quarters (e.g., Q2/Q3 2027, Q1 2026) while trimming others — producing a mixed short-term earnings picture that could increase volatility as numbers are repriced.

Zacks also tweaked several near-term quarter forecasts — lifting some quarters (e.g., Q2/Q3 2027, Q1 2026) while trimming others — producing a mixed short-term earnings picture that could increase volatility as numbers are repriced. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut FY2026 guidance from $9.04 to $8.77 and trimmed multiple 2026/early?2027 quarterly estimates (notably Q3/Q4 2026 and Q1 2027), which is a negative near-term earnings signal and likely pressured the share price.

Zacks cut FY2026 guidance from $9.04 to $8.77 and trimmed multiple 2026/early?2027 quarterly estimates (notably Q3/Q4 2026 and Q1 2027), which is a negative near-term earnings signal and likely pressured the share price. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argues Hilton’s valuation is stretched after recent highs, which may have prompted some profit-taking among momentum investors. Article Title

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $311.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.72 and its 200-day moving average is $281.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

