New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 6,467 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,150,268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 397.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,748,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 164.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,489,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,487,570. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

