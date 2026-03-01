International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Trading Down 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) dropped 28.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 251,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 55,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Stock Down 14.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.54.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana. It has a license contract for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Tecolutla Block located in Veracruz, Mexico; and holds an interest in significant discovery licenses situated in Northwest Territories.

