JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,112 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $29,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 647.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 43,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,142.68. This represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of CASH stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 22.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pathward Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pathward Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

