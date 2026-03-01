JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $29,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

TFI opened at $46.50 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1315 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.