Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.4% in the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 27.8% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $130,467,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,321,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Reported multiyear deal to rent Google's TPU chips to accelerate model training — expands Meta's compute capacity quickly without buying all hardware, supporting AI roadmap and ad/AI monetization prospects.

Positive Sentiment: Deal with AMD for GPUs and plans for very large 2026 capex (reported commitments and nuclear power pacts) strengthen Meta's in?house training scale and long?term AI competitiveness, which investors view as revenue?accretive over time.

Positive Sentiment: Meta is trialing stablecoin payments across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp, targeting faster payments and adoption in underbanked markets — a potential new revenue stream and higher engagement in emerging markets.

Positive Sentiment: Company sued advertisers over celebrity?impersonation scams and took technical enforcement actions — a move to shore up ad quality and preserve advertiser trust.

Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI hired a high?profile Meta AI researcher — talent movement highlights competition for AI engineers but is common across the sector and not unique to Meta.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry comparisons show Alphabet gaining share in AI?fuelled search and investing aggressively — useful context for competitive positioning but not an immediate earnings event.

Negative Sentiment: EU court adviser sided with regulators in a dispute over antitrust data requests — raises regulatory/compliance risk and potential costs in Europe.

Negative Sentiment: High?profile US trial testimony about social?media harms and new Instagram parent?alert policies keep litigation and reputational risk elevated, which can pressure sentiment and regulatory scrutiny.

Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by CFO Susan Li (55,702 shares) and recent COO selling may be read negatively by some investors, adding near?term selling pressure despite common non?signal reasons for sales; SEC filing available.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $648.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $655.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This trade represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.68, for a total transaction of $604,381.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,014.52. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 103,837 shares of company stock valued at $66,356,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

