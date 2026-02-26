MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,716 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 111,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FVAL opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

