Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.3333.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Omeros alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OMER

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Omeros

In other news, CAO David J. Borges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 46.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Omeros by 829.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Stock Performance

Omeros stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Omeros has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $806.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.44.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small-molecule and protein therapeutics. The company’s research programs target inflammation, complement-mediated diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’s portfolio encompasses both internally discovered molecules and biologics, reflecting its commitment to advancing treatments for conditions with high unmet medical need.

Omeros’s first FDA-approved product, Omidria® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution), is indicated to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and reducing postoperative pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.