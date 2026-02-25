Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 18,086 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 4.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $98,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,130,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,018,000 after buying an additional 1,479,704 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,989,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,083,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,170,000 after buying an additional 745,623 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,484,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $148.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

