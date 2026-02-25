Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Bought by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5,835.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,113,000 after buying an additional 3,432,439 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,619,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,108,000 after buying an additional 3,322,064 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,825,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,825,000 after buying an additional 1,298,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,055,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,470,000 after buying an additional 1,293,010 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VGIT opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

