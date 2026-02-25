Zhang Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,308 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $116.56.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

