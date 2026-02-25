MAI Capital Management Purchases 8,811 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,159,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $759.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $690.72 and a 200-day moving average of $676.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.