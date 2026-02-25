Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Posts Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $385.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 4.4%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group this week:

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $251,550.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,030.59. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after buying an additional 762,079 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $24,234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 946,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 471,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 256,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,711,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.