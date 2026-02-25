Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Posts Earnings Results

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $385.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 4.4%
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.55.
Key Headlines Impacting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: Skyward reported EPS above expectations (reported/adjusted ~ $1.17 vs. consensus $0.96) and revenue modestly topped estimates (~$385.6M vs. $380.9M), showing year?over?year EPS improvement. Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics: the company reported meaningful YoY net income growth (GlobeNewswire: Q4 net income $43.2M; full?year net income rose to $170.0M) and solid return on equity and margins noted in coverage. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst write?ups highlight the beat and improving operating performance (net margin ~10.6%, ROE ~17.3%), supporting a near?term fundamental case for the stock. Listen to Conference Call / MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript contains management commentary and detail (reserve development, underwriting trends, or guidance items in the call could shift expectations), but the transcript requires parsing for commitments that would move the stock. Investors are likely digesting those details. SKWD Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was negative: the stock traded down on elevated volume. Possible short?term drivers include profit?taking after recent gains, the beat being modest (small revenue upside), and investors awaiting clearer forward guidance or underwriting cadence — technicals (near short?term moving averages and recent 12?month range) may have amplified the pullback. Skyward Specialty Insurance (NASDAQ:SKWD) Surprises With Q4 CY2025 Sales
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after buying an additional 762,079 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $24,234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 946,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 471,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 256,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,711,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.
Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.
Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.
