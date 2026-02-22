Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,954.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 61.74%.The firm had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFPM. Wall Street Zen raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

