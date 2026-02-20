Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $318.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.09. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.21.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

