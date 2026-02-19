AlpInvest Partners B.V. Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 18.7% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares in the company, valued at $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.09.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $415.76 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.97, a P/E/G ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

See Also

