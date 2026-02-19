Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 458.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 240.0% increase from Solvar’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Solvar Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.70.
About Solvar
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solvar
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Solvar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.