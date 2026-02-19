Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 458.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 240.0% increase from Solvar’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans. It provides loans through brokers and dealers under the Money3, AFS, and Go Car Finance brand names. The company was formerly known as Money3 Corporation Limited and changed its name to Solvar Limited in November 2022.

