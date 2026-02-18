Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.030-2.110 EPS.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,301,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,096. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.37.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on HST
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $167,818.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Key Host Hotels & Resorts News
Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company set FY?2026 EPS guidance substantially above consensus (midpoint ~ $2.07 vs. street ~ $1.36), signalling stronger outlook for earnings and cash available for returns. Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Sale & 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: FFO and revenue beat in Q4 — adjusted FFO/ diluted share topped estimates ($0.51 vs. Zacks $0.47) and revenue exceeded expectations, supporting the REIT cash?flow story. Host Hotels (HST) Beats Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Sold two Four Seasons resorts for $1.1B, realizing an ~11% unlevered IRR and a high EBITDA multiple — immediate proceeds strengthen liquidity and funding optionality for buybacks, dividends or accretive investments. Host Hotels Sells Two Luxury Resorts for $1.1 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: 2025 operational results: full?year comparable Total RevPAR +4.2%, GAAP net income +9.8% and $2.4B available liquidity; Moody’s upgrade and ongoing share repurchase/dividend program support shareholder returns. Host Hotels 2025 Results & Liquidity
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 operational guidance calls for modest RevPAR growth (comparable Total RevPAR +2.5% to +4.0%) and GAAP revenue roughly flat to down slightly versus 2025 — implies steady but not breakout top?line momentum. Host Hotels Q4 Earnings: Key Metrics vs Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Planned capital spending of $525M–$625M in 2026 and transformational programs with Marriott/Hyatt signal reinvestment in the portfolio — supports long?term value but will use near?term cash. Host Hotels Capex & Transformational Programs
- Negative Sentiment: Margins showed pressure: full?year operating profit margin declined ~140 bps and comparable hotel EBITDA margin down ~40 bps year?over?year (higher wages, less insurance benefit), which could weigh on profitability multiple expansion. Host Hotels Margins & 2025 Details
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed the quarterly consensus and some institutional holders trimmed positions (noted large fund reductions and recent insider sells), which could increase near?term selling pressure despite FFO strength. Quarterly Results (EPS miss) / Slide Deck
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.
The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.