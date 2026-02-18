Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.030-2.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,301,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,096. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $167,818.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

