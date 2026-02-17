Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Realty Income worth $9,102,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Articles

