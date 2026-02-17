NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 35,169 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $24,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Strategy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.14.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

