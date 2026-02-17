Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 776.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

