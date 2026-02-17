HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Valmont Industries worth $62,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 225.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.9%

Valmont Industries stock opened at $476.19 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $487.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.31 and its 200 day moving average is $405.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.