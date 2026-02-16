Cintas Corporation $CTAS Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 90.0% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $184.00 target price on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.08.

CTAS opened at $193.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.18. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

