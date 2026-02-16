PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,953,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,104 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,099,000 after purchasing an additional 966,444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,496,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,981,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $315.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $329.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

