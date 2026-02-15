State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,556 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,122 shares of company stock valued at $39,545,816. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.85 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 switching chip designed for large AI cluster buildouts, positioning the company to compete in a multi?hundred?billion dollar AI infrastructure market — a clear long?term growth catalyst. Silicon One G300 announcement

Cisco unveiled the Silicon One G300 switching chip designed for large AI cluster buildouts, positioning the company to compete in a multi?hundred?billion dollar AI infrastructure market — a clear long?term growth catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat both EPS and revenue expectations and management highlighted strong AI/customer orders (notably ~$2.1B of AI infrastructure orders), supporting revenue momentum and the firm’s raised FY guidance. That underpins upside if Cisco converts AI demand into sustained margin expansion. Zacks coverage

Q2 results beat both EPS and revenue expectations and management highlighted strong AI/customer orders (notably ~$2.1B of AI infrastructure orders), supporting revenue momentum and the firm’s raised FY guidance. That underpins upside if Cisco converts AI demand into sustained margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell?side firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (examples: CICC raised its target to $96; UBS, Citi, BNP/Exane and others increased targets), which can support further upside via analyst-driven flows and ETF reweighting. CICC price target update

Multiple sell?side firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (examples: CICC raised its target to $96; UBS, Citi, BNP/Exane and others increased targets), which can support further upside via analyst-driven flows and ETF reweighting. Neutral Sentiment: Free cash flow fell year?over?year but remains positive with healthy margins; analysts note strong FCF long term despite higher capex for AI initiatives — this reduces downside risk but flags near?term investment drag. TalkMarkets FCF piece

Free cash flow fell year?over?year but remains positive with healthy margins; analysts note strong FCF long term despite higher capex for AI initiatives — this reduces downside risk but flags near?term investment drag. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat and other bullish pieces argue for large long?term upside (price?target extrapolations to $150–$182), but these are speculative scenarios that rely on sustained AI share gains and margin recovery. MarketBeat long-term thesis

MarketBeat and other bullish pieces argue for large long?term upside (price?target extrapolations to $150–$182), but these are speculative scenarios that rely on sustained AI share gains and margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors punished Cisco after management disclosed gross?margin pressure driven by a global memory shortage and higher component costs; that margin miss triggered a sharp selloff and created near?term volatility risk for CSCO. CNBC margin story

Investors punished Cisco after management disclosed gross?margin pressure driven by a global memory shortage and higher component costs; that margin miss triggered a sharp selloff and created near?term volatility risk for CSCO. Negative Sentiment: Despite upbeat revenue/guidance, some analysts and market commentary viewed Cisco’s margin outlook and guidance as mixed, prompting sector weakness and headline risk that could keep short?term selling pressure elevated. MarketWatch on market impact

Despite upbeat revenue/guidance, some analysts and market commentary viewed Cisco’s margin outlook and guidance as mixed, prompting sector weakness and headline risk that could keep short?term selling pressure elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in the feed is inconsistent/zero and appears not to be a meaningful new factor for intraday moves. (Days?to?cover figures show no material change.)

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.