Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $265.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.44 and a 200-day moving average of $228.63. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

