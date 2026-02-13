GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.98 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.98 million and $4.08 thousand worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

