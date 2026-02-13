Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $218.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $4.76 on Friday, hitting $212.77. 251,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.75. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $230.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

