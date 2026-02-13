Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,407 shares of company stock worth $855,925 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 505.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

