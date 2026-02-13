Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.26 Million in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,789,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,515,000 after purchasing an additional 595,553 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,871,000 after buying an additional 1,083,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after buying an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Snowflake by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after buying an additional 652,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,059 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Argus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 price target on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.54 and its 200 day moving average is $225.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $66,583.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,687.96. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at $90,927,668.59. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 613,681 shares of company stock worth $130,573,518 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.