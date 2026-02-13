RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $262.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.84. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.10 and a twelve month high of $465.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.Adobe’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

