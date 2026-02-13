BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 182,656 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $40,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of BWA opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
BorgWarner Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.94%.
Key BorgWarner News
Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BWA from $56 to $76 and moved the stock to “overweight,” implying meaningful upside and likely supporting further buying interest. JPMorgan Price Target Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $1.35 vs $1.16 est., revenue $3.57B vs $3.49B — and management highlighted margin gains and program wins during the earnings call, reinforcing momentum from the quarter. Reuters: Quarterly Profit Rises
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple OEM awards announced (800V integrated drive modules, expanded BMS production, first 48V eXD program, VTG turbocharger, and a major North American iDM/generator program) signal sustained revenue runway from both electrified and hybrid platforms. PR Newswire: 2025 Results & Awards
- Positive Sentiment: BorgWarner entered the data?center market via a Master Supply Agreement to supply modular turbine generator systems — a new end market that analysts highlight as a material incremental growth opportunity. PR Newswire: Data Center Award
- Positive Sentiment: The company returned about $630M to shareholders in 2025, underscoring cash generation and capital allocation that can support buybacks/dividend support for the stock. PR Newswire: Return of Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces (Zacks, TipRanks, Seeking Alpha) highlight BWA as a momentum/turnaround story with structural EV and powertrain exposure — useful context but largely reiterative of the company’s stated strategy. Zacks: Momentum Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Detailed earnings call materials and transcripts were published (slides, call transcript); these provide line?item detail for investors but do not change the headline beat. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Management issued FY?2026 guidance that was modestly soft vs. consensus: EPS guidance of $5.00–$5.20 (vs ~5.11 consensus) and revenue guidance of $14.0–$14.3B (below ~$14.4B consensus). Analysts flagged the softer revenue outlook as a possible constraint on multiple expansion. Seeking Alpha: Soft FY26 Guidance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.
Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BorgWarner
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.