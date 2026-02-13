BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 182,656 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $40,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 81.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BWA opened at $66.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 1.93%.The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.94%.

Key BorgWarner News

Here are the key news stories impacting BorgWarner this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.