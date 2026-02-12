MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:UOKA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 61,659 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the January 15th total of 23,241 shares. Approximately 46.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 183,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 46.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDJM in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDJM currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get MDJM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UOKA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDJM Stock Down 27.0%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MDJM Ltd. ( NASDAQ:UOKA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Marex Group plc owned 1.15% of MDJM as of its most recent SEC filing.

MDJM stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. MDJM has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

About MDJM

(Get Free Report)

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company engages in providing real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Cupar, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.