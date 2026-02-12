MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MediWound by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 69.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 96,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD opened at $17.25 on Thursday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.13.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.57. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 62.11% and a negative net margin of 98.43%.The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

