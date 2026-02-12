Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 26,388 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after buying an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,575,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,006,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,989,000 after acquiring an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $407.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.22.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $2,236,839.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,025,061.70. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $682,697.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,132. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

