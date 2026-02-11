Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Posts Earnings Results

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $764.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million.
Toromont Industries Stock Up 5.9%
Toromont Industries stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.60. 6,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,708. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $134.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.
The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.
