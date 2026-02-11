Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Posts Earnings Results

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $764.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 5.9%

Toromont Industries stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.60. 6,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,708. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $134.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.