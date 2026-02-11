Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX) Short Interest Update

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,817 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the January 15th total of 131,298 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 228,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 64,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 329,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 95,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,793. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $20.46.

About Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.