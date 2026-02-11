Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,921 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,190.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NYSE:TPH opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc (NYSE: TPH) is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company’s operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

