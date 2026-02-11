Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 25,605 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $352,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999,982 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after buying an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,386,000 after acquiring an additional 350,388 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $611.47 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

