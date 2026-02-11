iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 429.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,976 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $133,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

