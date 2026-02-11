Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,147,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457,765 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $246,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 547.7% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $20,678,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

