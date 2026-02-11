Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Zimtu Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 25.69 and a quick ratio of 26.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

