DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 107,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 184,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

DIAGNOS Stock Up 8.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -355.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$32.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.19.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.