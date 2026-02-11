Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,728 shares, an increase of 766.6% from the January 15th total of 661 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.2%

GOODO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. 8,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,050. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties across the United States. The company focuses primarily on single-tenant, net-leased office and industrial facilities, seeking long-term contractual cash flows from creditworthy tenants. Its investment strategy emphasizes free-standing assets located in markets with stable economic fundamentals and limited new supply.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Commercial has pursued a disciplined growth approach, funding new acquisitions through a combination of equity raises, debt financing and proceeds from property dispositions.

