Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,352,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. Mattel has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.48.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Mattel by 30.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $258,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.